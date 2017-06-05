Houston Press Best of Houston®- Best Picnic Spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- If you are looking for a way to spend more time outdoors or trying to plan the perfect date look no further.

The Houston Press names Hermann Park the Best Picnic Spot in Houston.

This 445 acre park, sprawls through the heart of the city, with lush green areas perfect for an outdoor meal.

Need an escape?

Have a peaceful lunch in the Japanese garden or chow down near the beautiful reflecting pool.

Take a break from fishing and grab some grub near the lake.

Maybe music's your thing?

Bring a basket, drop down a blanket and eat while enjoying a concert at Miller Outdoor Theater.

Hermann Park can accommodate any occasion in any of its four outdoor pavilions throughout the park.

Tucked away in the center of the city, Houstonians often forget about this H-town gem.

But it's easy to see why Hermann is Houston's best.