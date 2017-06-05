HPD: Body recovered from Greens Bayou

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY--The Houston Police Department Homicide Division is investigating a body that was found floating in Greens Bayou Sunday.

According to police, residents near the 1000 block of Westmont Drive reported what looked to be a body around 9:15 a.m.

The body was recovered in an advanced state of decomposition, but showed no apparent signs of trauma.

The body is believed to be male, but the identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police say.

As HPD awaits autopsy results anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers