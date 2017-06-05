× HPD: Family altercation turns deadly, son stabs dad to protect mom

HOUSTON– The Houston Police Department is investigating the stabbing of a man at the hands of his son after a family altercation turned deadly.

The incident occurred in the 5600 Block of Antoine around 12 p.m. Sunday, when James Reed, 56, returned home from drinking with his friends.

For unknown reasons Reed and his wife began to argue which prompted his son to intervene. Reed then pinned his son on the bed and started punching him in the face. Reed’s son grabbed a nearby knife and stabbed Reed in self-defense, police say.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and will be referred to a Harris County Grand Jury.