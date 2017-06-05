× HPD: Man dies after hitting light pole during Houston storms

HOUSTON– The Houston Police Department is investigating after weekend thunderstorms lead to fatal car crash.

According to HPD, the victim was driving a Honda S2000 southbound on the Southwest Freeway service road around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, when the driver began to lose control. The vehicle then struck a light pole and the guardrail of the freeway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the crash was possibly due to the wet conditions on the roads.

The identity of the victim, 31, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.