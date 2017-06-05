× Humble high school student steals car, crashes it into house hours before graduation, constables say

HUMBLE, Texas — An Humble high school student is behind bars after stealing a car and then crashing it into a house, and just a couple hours before his graduation over the weekend!

“In an ironic twist, this suspect was to graduate from high school within two hours of his arrest, needless to say, because of the choice he made this day, he did not graduate with his class,” Constable Mark Herman said.

Michael Lindsey is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The owner of the car was sitting at a library in the 22200 block of Aldine Westfield Road on Saturday when the suspect approached her, according to the Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Investigators said a man walked up behind the victim, grabbed her car keys and then sped away in the vehicle. The woman, with the help of a witness, tried to chase the stolen vehicle but were unable to catch up.

The victim called authorities, who were able to active a tracking device on the stolen vehicle.

Constable deputies spotted the stolen car and attempted to stop it in the Foxwood subdivision, but the suspect kept driving. The officers chased the suspect for one mile before the driver lost control and crashed into a home in the 7200 block of Foxvista Lane.

Officers said Lindsey hopped out of the vehicle and tried to runaway, but after a short foot pursuit, deputies were able to detain and arrest him.

Two residents inside the house received minor injuries due to the flying debris caused by the impact of the stolen vehicle striking the house, deputies said. They were both evaluated by emergency personnel for cuts and bruises and released at the scene.

Lindsey is being held a the Harris County Jail without bond.