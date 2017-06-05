Kids soccer team disqualified because 8-year-old girl is mistaken for a boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NGFIELD, Neb - A rough weekend for one Nebraska family whose daughters soccer club were disqualified for a haircut during finals.

“She was in shock. She even was crying after they told us,” said Gerardo Hernandez, Mili’s father.

Crying because tournament organizers, thought Mili Hernandez was a boy.

"When my hair starts to grow, I put it short because I always had short hair, so I didn't like my hair long,” Mili said.

Mili is an eight-year-old girl, it said so right on her insurance card that her family tried to show officials after they notified the team they were disqualified from tournament finals.

“They didn't want to listen. They said the president had made his decision and there wasn't any changing that,” said family member Cruz Hernandez.

Now the family is angry and Mili, she feels bad not only for herself, but that her whole team had to suffer.

“Just because I look like a boy doesn't mean I am a boy, but they don't have a reason to kick the whole club out,” Mili said.

Her family plans to appeal the ruling to the Nebraska State Soccer association.