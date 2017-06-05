× Lamar CISD teachers pitch grant ideas at ‘Surf’s Up’ event

HOUSTON — Lamar CISD teachers will be busy this summer drafting ideas for grants from the Lamar Educational Awards Foundation. The teachers can do some aggressive daydreaming, knowing this year’s Surf’s Up presented by OakBend Medical Center was a huge success.

“Our beach party is becoming the social event of the year,” LEAF President Chip Sutton said. “More than 1,100 people enjoyed dancing to the Triumphs. After the bills were paid, more than $124,000 was raised to underwrite teacher grants for next fall! Thanks again to OakBend Medical Center for their support in underwriting Surf’s Up.”

After the crowd enjoyed a Vincek’s chicken-fried steak dinner, auctioneer Shorty Yeaman, with help from Vincent Morales, got the crowd into a lively bidding barrage, with $103,500 bid for the 23 desserts donated by LEAF supporters.

“We are delighted to be a community partner with the Lamar Educational Awards Foundation,” CEO Joe Freudenberger of OakBend said. “Surf’s Up is a great event, a lot of fun and a pleasure to sponsor.”

For more information regarding LEAF, check out their website www.LEAFgrants.org.