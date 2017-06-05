London Bridge terror attack suspects named, President Trump starts possible twitter war with London’s mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, England - "Perverse" and "poisonous." That's what London's mayor is calling the three men allegedly responsible for using a white van to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night, and for stabbing several people in a nearby market. ISIS is claiming responsibility.

"As a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this, you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Police say 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane are two of the three attackers who executed the deadly rampage. Forty-eight people were injured. Seven were killed, including a bride-to-be.

The suspects were shot and killed by police.

In the wake of the attack, Khan told Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more armed police officers on the streets. Some said President Trump is taking aim at the mayor via Twitter: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London said there is 'no reason to be alarmed'!"

"It's somewhat bizarre the way the president went after the mayor," said Senator Ben Cardin, (D) Maryland.

Trump may have just misinterpreted Khan's statement, but he did tweet again about the mayor: "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!"

"I don't see that the president is picking a fight with the mayor of London at all," said deputy press secretary, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders. The mayor's team said he has more important things to do than respond to Trump.

POTUS is also taking flack for a tweet that argues for his travel ban: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

"One of the reasons we have the travel ban here through that executive order is a focus on national security," said the deputy press secretary. "That was the point he (the President) was trying to make."

Four Arab countries are making a point today, too.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are all cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar for backing terrorism.

Back in the UK, British Prime Minister Theresa May wants to revamp the entire counter-terrorism strategy and believes tech companies need to crack down on extremist content online. "It's time to say, enough is enough."

Seems everyone is saying the same thing.