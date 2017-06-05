× Man dies after being hit accidentally by his own car at Shell station, police say

HOUSTON– A simple mistake has left a man dead after being struck by his car.

The incident occurred Saturday around 1:35 p.m. in a Shell Gas station parking lot at 13350 .

The 70-year-old man pulled into the gas station, but instead of placing the vehicle in park he placed it in reverse. When he exited his vehicle it reversed and drove over him, Houston Police say.

The man was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man is being withheld by the Harris County institute of Forensic Sciences.