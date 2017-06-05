× Martha Stewart on dating and getting Snoop Dogg drunk

(CNN) — Don’t stiff Martha Stewart on the restaurant bill and think you are getting another date.

The Doyenne of Domesticity recently sat down with Town & Country Magazine to talk about everything from her love life to her love of the Big Green Egg.

Here’s some of what we learned from the interview.

Even Martha has bad dates

Stewart said she doesn’t have time for casual dating, but she has vivid memories of her worst date.

It was a second or third date at Le Bernardin with an unnamed man who said he had something to do later, Stewart recalled.

“We had cocktails and a little caviar or something,” she said. “Then he just got up and said he had to run, and he ran out and didn’t pay! And I thought that was extremely rude.”

In the sauce with Snoop

Snoop Dogg and Stewart have been friends for years and last year they starred in VH1’s variety series “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

She said the rapper is extremely loyal to his many friends.

According to Stewart, he also can’t hold his liquor.

“I make up all the cocktails and I feed them to Snoop, who’s not really a drinker, so he gets totally drunk off of them,” she said.

She’s a fan of the Big Green Egg

Stewart digs that high-end grill on which you can roast food and make pizza.

She said she’s been begging the company to make a blue version for her “but they haven’t agreed to do that yet.”

Why she partnered with a meal kit company

The woman who become famous for her recipes now has a business deal with subscription recipe box service Marley Spoon.

She said it’s about convenience.

“I’m all about saving time in the most important places so you make time for other things,” Stewart said.

Speaking of food…

When it comes to snacking, Stewart is not at all highbrow.

She said she enjoys a spoonful of organic peanut butter, or some pickled herring or a bit of liverwurst.

And then there is the cheese she will occasionally nick from her housekeeper’s drawer.

“I steal American slices sometimes—in the plastic, it’s so horrible,” she said. “But it’s such a good snack.”