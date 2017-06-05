× Slow-moving thunderstorms, light flooding hit Houston area

HOUSTON — Houston residents are encouraged to use precaution while out Monday morning as slow-moving thunderstorms will be traveling across the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist predict most the local rain will be fairly heavy with the potential for minor flooding. Most of the thunderstorms are expected to take place after 2 p.m. and again shortly after 8 p.m. Residents can expect a high near 88 degrees and lows of around 72 degrees Monday night.

It’s also possible; some stronger storms could produce a brief funnel cloud, frequent cloud to ground lightning and wind gusts of around 45 mph. The chance of thunderstorms will linger on well into Tuesday with stronger storms capable of producing gusty winds.

High Water Locations (Updated at 11:50 a.m.)