× Video to be released allegedly showing man’s beating death outside Denny’s restaurant, lawyer say

HOUSTON– A video has surfaced of John Hernandez’s killing, which may confirm his lawyers allegations of a cover up.

“This is what witnesses have been saying all along.” said the family’s lawyer Randall Kallinen, “The Harris County deputies actively tried to cover up the killing at the scene and let a killer go free because he was married to a deputy.”

John Hernandez, 24, died Wednesday, May, 31, after several nights on life support at the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

Investigators said Terry Thompson, 48, drove up to the restaurant in the 17700 block of the Crosby Freeway on Sunday at around 11:40 p.m. His children were in the car with him as they waited to meet with his wife, a Harris County deputy who was off-duty at the time.

Once inside the parking lot, deputies said Thompson saw Hernandez urinating in public view and went to verbally confront the man about his behavior. Officers said the argument escalated to a physical altercation.

Moments later, Thompson’s wife arrived in a separate vehicle.

The officer called the sheriff’s office for backup and emergency medical services before helping her husband restrain Hernandez, investigators said.

When the officer realized Hernandez was no longer resisting, she and her husband let off the man. Investigators said Hernandez stopped breathing, and the officer quickly went into action, performing CPR until paramedic arrived.

There were no reports of injuries sustained by the couple and Thompson was not charged.

The officer will remain on active duty while Internal Affairs investigates her involvement in the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital for treatment. He remained brain-dead for several days before his family approved doctors to stop life support, the family said.

The Hernandez family claims the man’s 3-year-old daughter also witnessed the altercation.

“John’s 3 year-old daughter witnessed the killing and begged the killer to stop hitting her daddy” said the mother Maria Toral.

Randall Kallinen, the civil rights lawyer representing the Hernandez family, has demanded the sheriff’s office allow an independent, outside investigation of the death, due to the the surveillance footage that he states clearly shows murder.

“An anonymous concerned citizen brought me the video because he said it shows murder,” said criminal defense lawyer Jack Carroll, “I concur.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez didn’t beat around the bush regarding how the internal investigation may look to the public, but the sheriff said he’s confident in the office’s ability to be transparent, thorough and unbiased. He also assured that the deputies husband was not receiving preferential treatment because of his wife’s position.

Gonzalez said the investigation is still in its early stages, and the sheriff’s office doesn’t want to rush to any quick judgements.

“[It] was an altercation that occurred between two parties, and obviously, it was fatal for Mr. Hernandez, unfortunately,” Gonzalez said. “But part of [the investigation] is to see what led to that. What was the actual cause? That’s why we could look at video footage, but a medical examiner needs to tell us this was cause of death, this is what led to the death. Not, yes, he died. But, he was on top? Was there another health issue? There’s different factors in this type of case.”



