Houston faith, community leaders gather in ‘Hands Off Al Green’ movement

HOUSTON — Weeks following his formal demand for the impeachment of the nation’s president, U.S. Rep. Alex Green continues to be the target of death threats. The “Hands Off Al Green” movement, which has united faith and community leaders, demands that law enforcement agencies use every resource available to hunt down those responsible.

Several threatening voicemails to Green have been recorded, but the most disturbing, is what appeared to be the voice of a man threatening the life of Congressman Al Green and the African-American community.

Pastor William A. Lawson, Bishop James Dixon, civic leaders and community members have gathered to show a united front in response to the threats.