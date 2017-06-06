5-year-old boy hit in head by stray bullet on his birthday, New York police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A person of interest in the shooting of 5-year-old boy celebrating his birthday in the Bronx was released from police custody Tuesday, according to CW39-affiliate Pix11 in New York.

The child, identified by sources as Jaheen Hunter, walked out of a Washington Avenue building on Monday with his father when he was shot in the head by a stray bullet, police said. He was in the area celebrating his birthday.

The boy was initially hospitalized in critical condition, but he was later said to be gravely injured.

Two men were outside arguing when one pulled out gun and fired four times, police said.

A person of interest was questioned overnight and released.

Additional information about the release and investigation were not immediately shared.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has called the incident "absolutely heartbreaking."

Residents of Washington Avenue and East 167th Street, who live in the Claremont consolidation NYCHA housing on the corner, say this is not the first time an incident like this has occurred.

"This is not the first time this has happened here," resident Helen Davis said. "There is never a police presence until it is too late."