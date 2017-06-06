× Austin man added to ‘Texas 10 Most Wanted’ sex offenders list

AUSTIN –The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help locating one of Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offenders.

Kevin Travis Waddell, 54,is wanted for parole violation, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, and possession of a controlled substance.

In 1992, Waddell was convicted in Potter County of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old female. He was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Waddell is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has tattoos on his left shoulder, both upper arms, right leg, back and chest. He has worked in the welding and metal fabrication industry, and could be using the alias Kevin Brewster.

Waddell has been on the run since 2015.

Crime stoppers is offering $3,000 for information leading to Waddell’s capture. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit online.