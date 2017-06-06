× Bite marks help police track down man wanted in string of robberies

HOUSTON– The identity of a man involved in a string of robberies has been confirmed after the police forensic database matched DNA from the bite marks of his victims.

According to the Harris County Constable’s Office, a woman was loading her groceries into her vehicle in the 21000 block of Kuykendahl Road at a Walmart store Friday. A man approached her and attempted to steal her purse and bit her on the wrist.

DNA taken at the scene matched DNA taken from a 2014 robbery.

Based on the DNA match, Precinct 4 Investigators arrested Larry Dean Robertson Jr. for second-degree felony robbery-bodily injury.

Robertson posted a $20,000 bond and has not been seen since.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Robertson’s whereabouts contact the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.