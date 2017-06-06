× HPD: Chase after alleged carjacker ends in crash outside NW Houston home

HOUSTON — An alleged carjacker was arrested early Tuesday after a police chase through the northwest Houston ended in a crash.

Officers with the Houston Police Department spotted the suspect driving a red car that fit the description of a stolen vehicle around 12:15 a.m. in a Target parking lot near Highway 290 and Hollister Road. Investigators said police tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped off.

Police followed the suspect out of the parking lot and onto Pinemont Road, then Hempstead Highway and lastly Bingle. Officers said the driver was going too fast during a left turn onto Clemson Street and lost control. The car when through the front yard of a house before crashing into two cars in the driveway, investigators said.

The suspect jumped out of the car and took off running on foot, the police department said.

Police found the suspect moments later with the help of a K-9 officer unit.

HPD found an abandoned gray car down the road from the Target, which officers believe three other male suspects were in. Investigators believe the suspects from both cars were in the process of committing another possible carjacking in the Target parking lot, but were interrupted when the officers spotted them.