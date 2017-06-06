HPD: Video shows 2 cars involved in shooting of infant boy near Meyerland area

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video showing two suspects sought in the shooting of an infant during a chase just outside the Meyerland area, authorities said.

The 1-year-old victim and his mother were headed southbound on on Mullins Drive near Beechnut Road 8600 Mullins Drive when they passed a dark-colored SUV traveling in the opposite direction. As they passed the SUV, officers said shots were fired.

The boy was shot in both legs. His mother was not injured.

The was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries and then later released, according to police.

In the video, a gray Nissan Maxima with left front end damage chases a Nissan Versa.