Maggie Must-Haves: Shower gifts for the ‘foodie’ bride-to-be

HOUSTON -- Going to the chapel and she's gonna get married! Wedding season is upon us and that also means it's time to shower the bride to be. Here are some Maggie Must-Have bridal shower gifts for the "Foodie Bride".
Kitchen Essentials for the “Foodie Bride”
- Refresh your bride’s old cookware for married life with her new hubby in their new home. Gift her with T-fal’s Performa cookware set.
- Not only does the stainless steel look amazing, but the fry pans feature T-fal’s new Techno Release for easier food release and clean up.
- The set is available on Amazon for $99.99
- Premium extra virgin olive oil and a barrel aged vinegar are the perfect gift for the chef bride who loves to cook with fresh ingredients.
- She’ll love this stylish Oil & Vinegar Gift Set from Gaea.
- $29.99 at GaeaUS.com
- The Lagostina Nera Hard Anodized Panini Press will be any bride’s new obsession in the kitchen.
- Durable, non-stick cookware, made with Italian craftsmanship
- Dishwasher safe AND oven/broiler safe up to 500°F
- Not to mention it has a Lifetime Warranty!
- $89.99 at Macy’s
- Then serve your Panini on some new Gaia Barolo dinnerware
- Set Includes: 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 bowls, and 4 mugs
- Dishwasher and microwave safe
- Free-form, slightly irregular shape for an organic, delightfully undone and hand thrown feel
- Made of stoneware
- Plate base is covered with circular ridge
- Available at Wayfair.com for $129.99