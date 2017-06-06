× Man accused of exposing himself at Wal-Mart

PORTER, Texas– Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman inside of a Wal-Mart.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Wal-Mart, at 23561 Highway 59, Monday.

According to deputies, the suspect exposed his genitals to a female shopper while inside the store.

The suspect fled the store before deputies could arrive.

The suspect is described as being in his early to mid-20’s, 6 feet tall with hazel eyes and a mole on his face. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and grey sweat pants with a dark colored baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 (STOP).