Nearly $2M collective bond set for men allegedly caught with dozens of stolen weapons, guitars, narcotics, jewelry

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Two men who were arrested Friday have been given almost $2 million in collective bond amounts after a lengthy investigation of numerous thefts and burglaries that stretched from Galveston County to Houston and Mt. Belvieu, according to authorities.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive in Dickinson, with the help of Texas City PD, US Marshals and the District Attorney’s Office.

A total of 34 firearms were recovered, including some high-powered rifles. Ten of those weapons were confirmed stolen while the others are still being investigated. In addition, authorities found guitars, tools, jewelry, narcotics and money.

Two men were taken into custody and charged.

Alejandro Cruz was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and had outstanding Harris County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and driving with an invalid license. His bond was set at $1,521,000.

Jose Sanchez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $300,000.