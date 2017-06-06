New study shows Millennials are choosing blue collar jobs over corporate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BY Natalie Hee,

HOUSTON-- Every summer, a fresh batch of millennials graduate from school and enter the working world.

An increasing trend shows more of them are now choosing trade jobs.

Joanne Gutierrez, 25, is the perfect example.

Joanne scratched her initial plan to become an English teacher when she realized her passion was cutting hair. She now works at The Black barbershop on Washington Avenue in Houston.

"It’s becoming more popular to just kinda do your own thing and go with what you want to do versus doing what your family did, and you know, what other people want you to do,and what other people think looks good. It's doing more of what you love because nowadays you can take anything and make it big," Joanne said.

In his new book 'Masters of Craft: Old Jobs in the New Urban Economy,' sociologist Richard Ocejo said millennials are bringing a resurgence to jobs like bartending, craft brewing and furniture making.

Ocejo believes it’s a reaction to the digital age because these jobs require a tangible skill or craft and allows millennials to be social and interact with other people.

So what about money?

Well, that doesn’t seem to play a factor.

"It’s pretty much their passion because I mean, they want to do it and yes, the money is out there. If you're willing to work for it and you love what you do, you're going to make money no matter what. You can go and get a degree and do what makes money or you can do what you love, maybe that does not require a degree, maybe that just requires a trade. You can learn from anywhere," Madeline Garcia said.

For millennials, it seems like they’ll always choose whatever makes them happy.