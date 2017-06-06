× Pregnant Beaumont teen gunned down, baby dies in hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas– The Beaumont Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a pregnant teen and her unborn baby Tuesday.

According to BPD, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 6100 block of Sienna Trails, around 1:50 a.m. Upon arrival Officers located a 19-year-old woman who was 7 months pregnant, suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a complex.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where her baby was delivered, but mother and infant died following surgery.

Further investigation has revealed the teen and her mother were inside a vehicle when 3 men opened fire. It has not been confirmed if they were the intended target or if they were caught in the crossfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).