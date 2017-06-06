Real Architects build Sandcastles in Galveston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Grab a shovel, it's time to dig along side some of the greatest building minds in todays Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

The American Institute of Architects held the 31st annual Sandcastle Building Competition on East Beach in Galveston.

There was everything from Star Wars, Houston-opoly, to Aliens and every grain of sand is strategically placed and molded into perfect position.

Kirksey/Metzger - Smurf and Turf, was named as this year’s winner and proud owner of a new golden pale.