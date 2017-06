Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- It's summertime and we all know what that means.

Time to hop into some short shorts, put the convertible top down and grab an ice-cold beer.

A nice cold beer is the quintessential drink in any hot weather and it doesn't get much hotter than Texas.

This summer connoisseurs are reaching for the lighter alternative and NewsFix has the breakdown of the 'Best Summer Beer Craft Brews.'