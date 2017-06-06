VIDEO: Woman, 2 boys slammed into building by distracted driver: Bridgeport Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning, this video may be disturbing.

BRIDGEPORT -- Police said a woman and two boys were injured after a distracted driver slammed them into a building Wednesday.

According to News 12, police said the speeding car stuck the trio and hit the side of a building around 1:30 p.m. at Junco's Restaurant on Harrall Avenue. The crash was captured on surveillance video.

The woman and the two boys were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One of the boys nearly had both legs amputated, however Yale-New Haven surgeons were able to save the limbs after hours in the operating room.

Police said the woman risked her life when she pushed one of the boys before the impact.

Police say the victims are now recovering.

Allen Pearson, 37, was injured in the crash. He was charged with reckless driving, failure to stop and having no insurance on the vehicle. The 2003 Acura he was driving was not registered according to police. They said there were no skid marks on the street which suggested the driver did not apply any brakes before the crash.