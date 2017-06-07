America Divided: Liberals hope James Comey’s Testimony will give answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- If political events were holidays, for the liberals, former FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated Thursday testimony would be Christmas and Comey would be Santa Claus.

Hearing Comey publicly tell his side of the controversial conversations with President Donald Trump regarding the Russia investigation could lead to the answers that Democrats have been waiting for.

Just a day before his testimony, the former FBI director released his opening statement, which he is set to read during his congressional hearing Thursday.

To put the graveness of the situation into perspective, check this out:

Former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper said Watergate pales in comparison to the Russia investigation.

Former spy-chief James Clapper: Watergate pales compared 'to what we are confronting now' #NPC MORE: https://t.co/2ewRSM4WqL pic.twitter.com/NFUJM3Dzfm — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 7, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he hopes Comey will tell the public everything that he can.

"The American people on a subject as serious as this are entitled to the whole truth and nothing but" said Schumer.

Right after firing Comey, President Donald Trump made it a point to let the world know, the former FBI director told him multiple times he was not being investigated. In an interview with Lester Holt, POTUS said "I said, if it's possible, will you let me know if I am under investigation. He said you are not under investigation."

But sources close to Comey said the conversations in which he said Trump told him to drop the Russian investigation, made the then FBI director feel disturbed.

Democratic Senator, Mark Warner said the president's attempt to intervene in the FBI's investigation raises many questions.

"The president wanted to take the pressure off the Russia investigation. He acknowledged that to the Russians. Then he basically slurred Jim Comey's name in front of the Russians. That's just unacceptable," said Warner.

Looks like Christmas is coming early for Democrats, if James Comey's testimony goes the way they think it will go. His answers might open the door to unmasking much scarier, more serious truths about a possible Russia-Trump campaign collusion.

Comey's hearing is taking place just a day after top U.S. intelligence officials were grilled on the FBI probe into Russian meddling during the 2016 election.

Bars in Washington D.C. are even hosting Comey hearing watch parties.

So, drink up!

Because no matter what side of the spectrum you're on, the entire situation makes most people want to drink the bar dry.