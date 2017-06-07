Are brain freezes hereditary?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- As the weather heats up, people will be looking for ways to cool down.

The sweet relief of an icy treat is often followed by a chilling pain. Everyone knows the pain of a frozen brain...right?

A study from the Journal of Neurology suggests brain freezes could actually be hereditary.

Ice cream headaches were even recently added to the International Classification of Headache Disorders, after the study showed people with a family history of migraines, had an increased risk of brain freezes.

So, there's actually people out there who don't get them?

Ice cream headaches are one of the most common types of headaches affecting 74 percent of adults. Considering nearly three quarters of Americans suffer from occasional headaches, it's safe to say most of us have felt the icy cold coma.

I think we can all agree, when it comes to a brain freeze, the pleasure outweighs the pain.