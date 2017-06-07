Bedrock Comic’s Auctioning off original Wonder Woman Artwork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Wonder Woman has lassoed in more than a whopping $103 million during her U.S. big screen debut and has broken the record for top grossing female directed movie of all time.

She's the Amazon Princess of women empowerment and she's celebrating her 75th anniversary in DC Comics.

Bedroom Comics, is celebrating the anniversary by partnering with the Hero Initiative to give 100 plus top artists an opportunity to draw original artwork right on the cover. The top 3 three winners will get a chance to auction off the special editions nationwide.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday June 10th.

Proceeds will go to help comic book veterans with medical bills and financial needs.