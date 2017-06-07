× HPD: Charges filed in fatal shooting of Settegast man

SETTEGAST, Texas– Charges were filed Tuesday against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of Lee Roy Prince.

According to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division, the incident occurred in the 6300 block of North Wayside around 10:30 p.m. on May 30, when a relative of Prince, 47, came to his residence to check on him.

Prince was found lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Zkeus Carrington, 27, who has been charged with murder.