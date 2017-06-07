× Firefighters race against growing garage fire at Sugar Land home

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A couple almost lost her home Monday night after an electrical fired ignited in her garage and the flames started to spread to her home, according to the Sugar Land Fire Marshal.

The Sugar Land Fire Department and Fort Bend County Fire Department arrived around 9 p.m. at a home on Shady Way near Forest Bend. When crews arrived, the garage was engulfed in heavy flames.

Firefighters said the crew made a fast attack and was able to get the fire under control before it could spread to the main house. However, investigators said the flames did spread across the breezeway, which connects the garage to the main house, and started to catch the back of the home.

There were a couple of windows broken out from the heat, and the back outside wall had fire damage.

The homeowner, a woman who was at the house alone, made out safely. Investigators said the woman’s husband was away on business.

No injuries were reported.