Houston rapper talks violence over Air Jordan sneakers

HOUSTON-- Rap Artist Killa Kyleon released a new song and music video titled "Killing Over Jay's".

The song takes a look at the violence associated with Micheal Jordan sneakers.

Kyleon depicted a reenactment of a young man being robbed and murdered for the shoes in his music video.

"My place in the video is me against me. The point of it is the black man against the black man for the shoes. The purpose of the song was to get people aware that we out here killing ourselves for a pair of shoes", said Killa Kyleon.