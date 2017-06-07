× HPD releases sketch of man accused in fatal sports bar stabbing

HOUSTON — A man accused of stabbing a victim at southwest Houston bar remains on the run, several weeks after the alleged attack. Investigators released a sketch Wednesday, in hopes the drawing will help bring the suspected killer to justice.

Rodney Prejean was brutally stabbed around 2 a.m. inside a sports bar in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway on May 5, the Houston Police Department said. The victim died at the scene, the police department said.

Investigators said the attacker approached the victim from behind, stabbed him multiple times and the ran away on foot.

He is believe to be in his 20s, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 230 pounds.

The Prejean family is requesting community’s help in finding the individual responsible for the victim’s murder.

Anyone with information related to the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477)