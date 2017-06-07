× HPD: Suspected drunken driver crashes into HPD car stopped at red light

HOUSTON — An alleged drunken driver was arrested early Wednesday after police said the suspect crashed into the back of a police car.

An officer with the Houston Police Department was parked at a red light around 12:30 a.m. on Little York Road near Airline Drive when the suspect, who was driving eastbound, came along. Investigators said the driver didn’t see the officer’s car and rammed into it.

Outside of a few bumps and bruises, police said the officer was not hurt or taken to the hospital. Neither was the driver.

The suspect was arrested at the scene for failing a field sobriety test, police said.

“We conducting an investigation into whether or not the driver was sober,” HPD Sgt. Thomas Fendia said. “We do believe that alcohol or narcotics is a factor in this crash.”