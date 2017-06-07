Maggie Must-Haves: Shower gifts to pamper the bride-to-be

HOUSTON - Going to the chapel and she's gonna get married! Wedding season is upon us and that also means it's time to shower the bride-to-be.

Here are some Maggie Must-Have bridal shower gifts for the overworked bride who needs some much needed pampering. These are also great gifts for on her wedding day and honeymoon.

Beauty Must-Haves for Much-need Pampering

  • The Aromafloria Muscle Soak Bath Set eases tensions, soothes muscles and encourages circulation—not to mention the products are all-natural and eco-friendly.

o    The set includes: Ocean Mineral Bath Salts., Body Scrub, Body Wash, Yellow Pouf & Travel Tote

  • It will be a staple in her master bath and also easily packed away for vacation.
  • $17.99 at Fragrance.com

 

  • The Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh is ideal for a bride searching for her new summer scent.

o    The set includes: Spray & Body Lotion

  • So while the beautiful bottle will pop on her vanity, your bride can tote the travel-approved lotion around while she’s on-the-go.
  • $76.99, Fragrance.com

 

 

 

 

 