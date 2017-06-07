NewsFix in Space: Space X Dragon docked at ISS and Saturn’s moon ‘tipped over?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space! Today's adventure takes us to the International Space Station where the Space X Dragon capsule has docked full of supplies.

After Space X successfully launched its Falcon 9 Rocket, the mission has marked several firsts including using a reusable rocket booster and the reusable Dragon spacecraft, too.

It could take until July to unpack all the supplies dropped off, though, since there's only 3 tons of cargo including 40 mice and thousands of fruit flies on board for science experiments.

The mice are for studying a new drug for osteoporosis, and the fruit flies are for researching the prolonged effects of spaceflight on the human heart.

Meanwhile, astronomers say they've detected a black hole smashup for the third time from a pair of black holes colliding in deep space.

Researchers estimate a collision occurred about three billion light years away from earth! In certain circles, some would say this creates a time warp.

Scientists say the discovery of 'gravitational waves,' or ripples in spacetime, confirm Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity made nearly a century ago.

It just goes to show you, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure this stuff out— just an Einstein!

Finally, the Cassini spacecraft has uncovered yet another mystery near Saturn, this time on the moon Enceladus.

NASA researchers believe the moon with an ocean may have 'tipped over' at some point many moons ago.

Cassini's image data of the moon's spin axis reveals Enceladus may have rolled onto its side, likely caused by a collision with an asteroid.

Now that's a stellar collision!

Until next time, keep watching the skies— and keep watching NewsFix in Space!