WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence visits NASA’s Johnson Space Center for astronaut class announcement

HOUSTON –Vice President Mike Pence is visiting NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston Wednesday to welcome America’s newest astronaut candidates, chosen from more than 18,000 applicants, to carry the torch for future human space exploration. The vice president will tour the Christopher C. Kraft Jr. Mission Control Center and hear briefings on current human spaceflight operations.

The new astronaut candidates could one day be performing research on the International Space Station, launching from American soil aboard spacecraft built by American companies, and traveling to the moon or even Mars with the help of NASA’s new Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket.