Board of education vote to chang student code of conduct to prevent "school-to-prison pipeline"

HOUSTON– The Houston Independent School District Board of Education will vote on a proposal to update the 2017-2018 Code of Student Conduct Thursday.

The proposed changes come after a March decision by the board to establish an internal Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP), for secondary students for the 2017-2018 school year.

“Our focus is to ensure students are successful after being disciplined,” HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza said. “The Code of Student Conduct is one of the most important documents on file and it’s important we continue to make changes to better serve our students and prevent a school-to-prison pipeline.”

As part of the proposal, students with first-time drug or alcohol offenses would be offered substance abuse education and community intervention as an alternative to DAEP.

Summer school courses, weekend activities, community projects and summer jobs would be offered to students currently in the DAEP for discretionary offenses.

This will allow students to complete required disciplinary consequences over the summer and return to their home campus for the start of the new school year.