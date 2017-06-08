× Donald Glover is retiring Childish Gambino

(CNN) — You would think working on both “Atlanta” and “Deadpool” for TV, starring in a Han Solo movie and voicing Simba in a remake of “The Lion King” would be enough reasons for Donald Glover to give up his music career.

But the “Atlanta” star is retiring his rapper/singer alter ego Childish Gambino after one more album because it’s no longer “necessary.”

“There’s nothing worse than, like, a third sequel, like, a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?'” Glover told the Huffington Post. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

Glover has had a good run as Gambino with three studio albums — “Camp” in 2011, “Because the Internet” in 2013, and last year’s “Awaken, My Love!” plus two EPS and seven mixed tapes.

The former “Community” star also said he didn’t want to water down his punk.

“Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at ‘Atlanta’ as a punk show, and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore, Glover said. “There’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”

Glover will next appear in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” No word on when his final Childish Gambino album will be released.