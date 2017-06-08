Family: Body of 26-year-old missing man found underneath bridge in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Family members have confirmed that the body of man found underneath a bridge in northeast Houston is Gerean Brown, a 26-year-old who went missing after leaving a popular nightclub. Houston police, however, have not confirmed the identity.

According to a missing person’s flyer, Brown was last seen on May 29 at Mr. A’s club at 3409 Calvacade. He texted a friend saying he was on his way home, but was never heard from again. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with four X’s down the middle, white jeans and a red belt. He goes by nicknames “Gee” and “G-Baby.”

Friends and family believe Brown was targeted for the custom built motorcycle he was riding at the nightclub.

Community activist Quanell X, surrounded by Brown’s family, held a press conference Thursday in front of Mr. A’s, asking for any tips leading to his whereabouts.

Shortly after the news conference wrapped up, crews began to search the area nearby. They then stumbled upon the body and a motorcycle. Family members are adamant that the body nor the motorcycle were there when they searched the area the day after Brown went missing.

This is an active scene…we will more updates as they become available.