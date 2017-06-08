Freaky Friday, The Musical takes over The Alley Theatre

HOUSTON – Get ready to embark on an evening filled with laughter, heart-warming messages and widely unusual body swaps because “Freaky Friday: The Musical” has officially invaded the Alley Theatre and it’s something the whole family can enjoy!

As part of a three-theatre co-production with the Cleveland Play House and La Jolla Playhouse, this new musical — based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and Disney films — is a hilarious, contemporary update of an American classic that follows an overworked mother and teenage daughter on a journey after magically swapping bodies.

Actress Jessie Hooker stars as Savannah, “The Mean Girl.” She says the message of the show reminds the audience to stay humble.

“I love the message of the show because you have to take a second to think about what a person has gone through and goes through every day,” she said.

Hooker talked the power of social media and how it can be a toxic mirror, at times.

“We tend to think that think thin is better and the skinnier the better. And I think one of the main messages of the show is to love who you are. This is as good as it gets!” she said.

See Jessie and the rest of Freaky Friday’s cast in action now through July 2. Performances are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the show start at $27. Discounted tickets are available for any student, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for $16 for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online or by phone (713.220.5700).