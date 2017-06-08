× HPD: Driver escapes; 2 passengers arrested after lengthy chase in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Some people just don’t know when to quit! Authorities are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase Wednesday night until the car was running on its front rims and the suspect escaped on foot and abandoned his friends, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators spotted the vehicle around 9 p.m. in the 6700 block of Piccadilly Street and tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. But the driver sped off, leading police in a lengthy chase.

At one point, officers said the vehicle’s front left-side tire blew out and the car was running on the rim. The driver finally came to a completely stop in a yard on Flamingo and Crosswell streets and couldn’t drive any further.

Police said three men jumped out of the car and tried to run away on foot, but two of the suspects were quickly caught and arrested. The driver slipped away, and officer were unable to find him — event with the help of a helicopter and K-9 officer unit.

No shots were fired during or at the end of the chase, the police department said. And no one was hurt.