HPD: Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes SUV in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Driving while tired is often as dangerous as driving while intoxicated: that’s the message of the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash on Cavalcade Street Thursday around 4:45 a.m. after a woman fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed her vehicle. Investigators said the SUV veered off the road and struck a small tree, causing the vehicle to rolled over.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but police said the incident should serve as a warning to other drivers, who often toil the midnight oil. The department confirmed the woman was not intoxicated, just extremely tired while coming home on her way from work.

Fortunately, the wreck wasn’t fatal. But let us all be reminded — driving while tired can be life-threatening!