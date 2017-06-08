× Maggie Must-Haves: Get that perfect sizzling summer hair

HOUSTON — Everyone wants that perfect summertime hair. Now in Houston it can be difficult, especially with the lovely Htown humidity. But not thanks to my Maggie Must-Haves to achieve sizzling summer hair.

One of the things I get asked most is; how do you get your hair to look so great especially since it’s naturally curly?

Two words…blow outs!

I have the best stylist in Houston, David Armendariz owner of Studio A Salon, I’ve been going to him for almost five years! I joke that he’s my longest relationship.

Why my hair is so healthy is because I go to him for weekly blowouts and treatments. He actually has a special right now. On Wednesday’s beat that hump day humidity with a blowout and treatment for only $35! And trust me these last! Book with any of his stylists.

Armendariz also has a tutorial on achieving summer hair and makeup trends. Watch and transform yourself into an “A lister”.