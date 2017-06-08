Massive truck loses front axle, crashes on Westpark Tollway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas — A portion of the Westpark Tollway was blocked off for hours Wednesday night after a dump truck carrying dirt crashed on the highway, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said a large dump truck was pulling a backhoe trailer down the tollway around 7:30 p.m. when the truck had a blowout in its right front tire, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash. Officers said the entire front axle came off the truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, investigators said.

Meanwhile, a cleanup crew and heavy duty tow truck were called out to clean up dirt, oil and other fluids spilled during the accident.