Mayor Turner hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for $100M 'Bayou Greenways 2020' project

HOUSTON– The Houston Parks Board and project partners are transforming Sims Bayou into Sims Bayou Greenway. The new Bayou will kick-off the first half of the Bayou Greenways 2020 Project.

In 2012 Houston voters approved a major bond referendum providing $166 million in parks funding. $100 million will go towards the Bayou Greenways 2020 project.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will join in the ribbon cutting of the newest segment of the Sims Bayou Greenway Thursday. The bayou which starts in southwest Houston, continues east past Hobby Airport toward the Houston Ship Channel. Parks along the Bayou route include Townwood Park, the Houston Sports Park, Margaret Jenkins Park, Sims Bayou Park, Stewart Park, Robert C. Stuart Park, Reveille Park, Glenbrook Park and Milby Park.

Brays Bayou, Halls Bayou, Hunting Bayou and White Oak Bayou are also scheduled to be renovated, in an effort to beautify hike-and-bike trails that connect the surrounding communities and parks.

Anyone intereseted in volunteering should contact the Houston Parks Board by calling 713-942-8500 or online at houstonparksboard.org