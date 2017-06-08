More than 150 hydroponic weed plants found growing in home near Cypress Falls High School

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One man has been taken into custody after authorities found more than 150 marijuana plants growing in a home near Cypress Falls High School, the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office said.

Deputy constables made the discovery Tuesday after a concerned citizen tipped off the office.

According to constables, a massive stash of hydroponic weed was found growing inside a two-story home in the Aberdeen Green Community. The house was rigged with a sophisticated irrigation system and expensive lights.

One man has been arrested and charged. It is not yet known if he had any accomplices.

“The suspect does not live there and was using it strictly for this illegal activity. Three rooms inside the house in the Aberdeen Green Community area were filled with the illegal plants,” details on the Pct. 5 Facebook page said. “The case is still under investigation and one man has been taken into custody. TPCT 5 Constable Ted Heap says keep those tips coming in. It takes a village to keep our neighborhoods safe so keep us informed.”