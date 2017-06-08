Images released of suspect, vehicle wanted in armed robbery of Dollar General

PORTER, Texas– The Montgomery County Constable’s Office is searching for the person who robbed a Dollar General store on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the robber walked into the Dollar General at 17660 Copeland Lane around 11:30 a.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The robber made off with $350 dollars before driving away in a blue, newer-model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala. The robber drove down Copeland, which is a dead-end street, turned around and drove back towards FM 1314 and turned on Grand Parkway, Highway 99.

The robber is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing black pants, black hoodie, black sunglasses, black shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County dispatch at 936-760-5800 (option 3).