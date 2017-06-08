× Resident robbed at gunpoint at north Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON — The police department is investigating a shooting Thursday morning at an apartment complex in north Houston, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at the Meadowbrook Plaza Apartments on E. Little York Road near Van Ness Street. When officers arrived, police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound outside, investigators said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators said the victim was walking to his apartment form the parking lot when several men approached him and robbed him at gunpoint. It hasn’t been reported what, if anything, was stolen from the victim.

The alleged gunman and other suspected robbers escape, and the police department is now working to identify them. Investigators said no description of the suspect was given and police are searching for witnesses.