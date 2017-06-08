× HPD: Reward offered for man seen using stolen credit card taken during vehicle burglary

HOUSTON– The Houston Police Department’s Auto Theft Division is searching for a man allegedly caught on camera using a credit card that was stolen during a vehicle burglary.

According to HPD, a car was burglarized on April 22 in the 3600 block of Gramercy Street. A credit card that was reported stolen in the burglary was used to make purchases at a Super Center store later that day.

Video surveillance cameras at the Super Center store captured images of the man, who can be seen wearing a gray shirt, green neon reflective vest, blue jeans with multiple holes and red shoes. The man is also described as having tattoos on both arms.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the man. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.